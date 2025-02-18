0
ATN to broadcast exciting 2025 ICC Champions Trophy live in Afghanistan

By Ariana Television 3 days ago

Ariana Television and Radio Network (ATN) is thrilled to announce it has secured the rights to broadcast the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy live in Afghanistan in February next year.

This will be the ninth edition of the Champions Trophy and it will be hosted in Pakistan from February 19 to March 9.

The top eight ranked men’s national teams from the 2023 Cricket World Cup will take part. Pakistan are the defending champions, after having won the last edition in 2017.

The ICC Champions Trophy is a 50-overs format held every four years.

In 2016, a decision was taken to cancel the event after the 2017 edition, however, that decision has since been overturned.

Next year’s tournament has not been without its challenges and for a time the future of the event was uncertain after the BCCI raised concerns regarding India’s travel to Pakistan due to security issues.

But after a drawn-out period of negotiations, Pakistan and India have finally struck a deal regarding a hybrid model for the event.

While nothing has yet been confirmed by the ICC, reports indicate that under this new arrangement, the Indian team will compete at a neutral venue.

Should India not make it to the final, Lahore will host the championship match.

In exchange, Pakistan’s squad will not play its group games of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup on Indian soil, with Sri Lanka emerging as the anticipated alternative host.

Insiders have disclosed that officials from both cricket boards have wrapped up the arrangements, and now it’s up to the ICC to sign off on the deal.

Insiders have also said the UAE appears to be the front-runner to host India’s matches, but that Pakistan is also eyeing Sri Lanka as a venue option.

Reports also indicate that the full schedule could be released as early as Monday, December 16.

ATN will meanwhile keep all cricket fans up-to-date on the latest news around this event and broadcasting schedules will be published once finalized.

For now, be sure to stay tuned and follow our social media platforms for the latest news.

