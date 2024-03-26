ATN secures TV and digital rights to broadcast IPL 2024 in Afghanistan

As the cricket world starts gearing up for another exciting IPL, Ariana Television Network is once again thrilled to announce it has secured the exclusive rights to broadcast this year’s event live in Afghanistan on Ariana Television and its website.
That’s right, fans will once again be treated by Ariana Television to all the thrills, spills and unforgettable IPL moments in the comfort of their own homes.
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 is scheduled to kick off on Friday, March 22 and end on May 26 – which is two months of thrilling cricket.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) this week released a partial schedule featuring 21 matches of the new season from March 22 to April 7.
The final of the IPL 2024 will be played on May 26 – five days before the ICC World T20 2024 opener in the United States and Caribbean.
While we know the event will run from March 22, the complete IPL 2024 schedule, including dates for knockout matches, and the final, is yet to be released by the BCCI.
What we do know is defending champions Chennai Super Kings will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai on Friday, in the first match of the tournament.
The tournament like last year will have 70 league matches, with teams playing 14 matches each.
The top four sides make it through to the playoffs, which will have a Qualifier 1, an Eliminator followed by Qualifier 2 and the final.
The first game will start at 7.00pm Kabul time due to the preceding opening ceremony. Otherwise, on days with only one game, play will commence at 6.30pm.
On double-header days, matches will be played at 2.30pm and 6.30pm respectively.
The ten teams that participated in last year’s tournament will all however return to compete in this year’s IPL.
The teams are:
– Chennai Super Kings (Current champions)
– Delhi Capitals
– Gujarat Titans
– Kolkata Knight Riders
– Lucknow SuperGiants
– Mumbai Indians
– Punjab Kings
– Rajasthan Royals
– Royal Challengers Bangalore
– Sunrisers Hyderabad
IPL 2024 sees some exciting team changes, reshuffled lineups, and strategic player acquisitions. For instance, the Kolkata Knight Riders have added Mitchell Starc, the most expensive player at the December auction. He was acquired for ₹24.75 crores (US$3.1 million), a new IPL record.
The IPL 2024 will take place in ten cities across India and each team will host matches in a home and away format before the knockout and final matches, which will be played at the Narendra Modi stadium.
Early predictions are that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) could retain their title, especially as they have won it five times already – although Mumbai Indians are also joint favorites.
However, Mumbai Indians captain, Hardik Pandya, has been cause for concern for the team. Dealing with an injury, the star all-rounder’s participation in this year’s IPL still hangs in the balance.
But Hardik is working hard to get back to full fitness ahead of the upcoming session and has been working hard in the gym.
How to watch
These matches will be broadcast live on Ariana Television and streamed live on www.arianatelevision.com. Once the BCCI has released the full schedule, cricket fans will be informed.
On Friday, March 22, Ariana Television will kick off IPL season with a pre-match show at 6.30pm. The game will start at 7pm.
Make sure to watch this space for schedule updates and news on the event.