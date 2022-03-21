IPL: Indian Premier League 2022

The 2022 Indian Premier League, also known as IPL, is scheduled to be the fifteenth season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), a professional Twenty20 cricket league established by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in 2007. The tournament is scheduled to start on 26 March 2022 at 6:30PM Kabul time, and conclude with the final on 22 May 2022. The group stage of the tournament will be played entirely in the state of Maharashtra, with Mumbai and Pune hosting the matches. The full schedule of the tournament was announced on 6 March 2022. In this season, like every other seasons, FIVE AFGHAN LIONS “Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbazalso” will perform that have made the event even more excited for Afghanistan Cricket lovers.
Enjoy watching these spectacular games Live on Ariana Television Network starting from Saturday, 26 March 2020 at 6:30 PM