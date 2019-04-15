FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Paraguay 2019

Post Views: 31
You Might also like
-
-
VIVO IPL 2019
We are honored to announce that Ariana Television as the only right holder to broadcast VIVO IPL Read MorePost Views: 3,482
-
The Best FIFA Football Awards to be Shown on Ariana Television
Football fans in Afghanistan will be able to watch as the winners of The Best FIFA Football Awards™ are revealed at a star-studded show at Milan’s Teatro alla Scala tonight at 6:30PM.
The most prestigious evening of the football season will be hosted by former AC Milan and Netherlands star Ruud Gullit and Ilaria D’Amico, one of the leading figures in Italian sports broadcasting.
Stay Tuned!Post Views: 174