ATN secures exclusive rights to broadcast Abu Dhabi T10 2024 League

The Abu Dhabi T10 is back for its electrifying eighth season, kicking off on Thursday November 21 with an exhilarating showdown between Team Abu Dhabi and the Ajman Bolts.
For cricket fans across Afghanistan, all the excitement will be brought to you by Ariana Radio & Television Network (ATN).
This year’s tournament boasts an expanded format with 10 teams competing in a thrilling season, where the top five will engage in a fierce battle for a place in the final.
Cricket’s fastest format will unfold over 40 matches in just 12 days, utilizing a round-robin structure at the iconic Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub.
The playoffs will start with Qualifier 1 on December 1, featuring the top two teams.
Teams ranked fourth and fifth will clash in Eliminator 1, followed by Eliminator 2, where Team 3 will face the winner of Eliminator 1.
The runners-up of Qualifier 1 will then meet the winner of Eliminator 2 in Qualifier 2, leading up to the grand finale on December 2, where the champions of Qualifier 1 and Qualifier 2 will compete for the title.
Defending champions, the New York Strikers will launch their title defense against the Morrisville Samp Army on November 22. Meanwhile, the Deccan Gladiators, last year’s runners-up, are eager to embark on their quest for redemption, determined to capture the victory that narrowly eluded them.
The 2024 edition features players from 18 different nations, showcasing the truly global nature of the Abu Dhabi T10.
Cricketing superstars, including Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan, will join the star-studded rosters of all teams, promising an unforgettable season of cricket.
The Abu Dhabi T10 league is the first T10 cricket tournament authorized by the ICC.
The new season is expected to feature 179 top stars, making it one of the biggest seasons in history.
By involving the world’s best players, the league has rapidly grown in popularity and today it has an international audience of more than 400 million fans from all over the world.
Stayed tuned to Ariana Television and Ariana News for all the excitement along with updates, news and schedules.