ATN secures rights to broadcast inaugural Lanka T10 Super League

Ariana Television and Radio Network (ATN) has once again secured the live and exclusive rights in Afghanistan to broadcast another exciting sporting event. This time it’s for the inaugural edition of the Lanka T10 Super League 2024.
The event gets underway on Wednesday, December 11, in Kandy and will kickstart with an exciting opening ceremony ahead of the first game between Jaffna Titans and Hambantota Bangla Tigers.
T10 will feature six franchises, Jaffna Titans, Hambantota Banga Tigers, Colombo Jaguars, Nuwara Eliya Kings, Kandy Bolts and Team Galle Marvels and it will be played in a round-robin format.
Three matches will be played each day, with the final on Day 9 of the event.
The top four teams will advance to the playoffs, which has emulated the IPL format of Eliminator and Qualifiers.
The Qualifiers and the Eliminator matches are scheduled to be played on December 18 and the final will be on December 19.
Cricket fans across the country can watch this space for news, schedules and the lineup of star players, as well as other exciting information on the tournament.
So with only two days to go, be sure to stay tuned and to follow Ariana News and Ariana Television’s social media feeds.