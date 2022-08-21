The countdown to one of the world’s greatest sporting events, the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, is underway and to make this event even more exciting than it already is, Ariana Television Network (ATN) has secured exclusive rights to broadcast the tournament in Afghanistan.
In less than two months, millions of viewers around the country will be able to join in the excitement and watch their home team take on the best of the bunch in the cricket world.
Afghans love cricket, and through its dedication to bring enjoyment to about 36 million people in the country, ATN has worked hard to bring three key sporting events into as many homes as possible across the nation.
The first major upcoming sporting event that ATN will broadcast live is the Asia Cricket Council’s Asia Cup T20 from August 27 to September 11.
This tournament will be hosted by Sri Lanka but it will be held in the UAE – in Dubai and Sharjah.
A total of six teams will battle it out for the trophy – five of which have already qualified. The teams are Afghanistan, India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. A sixth team has still to be decided.
Not long after this tournament wraps up, viewers will again be treated by Ariana Television Network to what is undoubtedly one of the world’s greatest cricket events -the ICC T20 World Cup, which will take place from October 16 to November 13 in Australia.
The third major sporting event that Ariana Television Network will broadcast this year is FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ which will take place from November 20 to December 18.
For cricket fans however, the next few months will be filled with fast-paced matches, showcasing the talent of top performing cricketers from around the world.
The ICC T20 World Cup is cricket’s ultimate prize in the fastest-growing format of the game and all eyes will be on hosts Australia, who are also the current defending champions after winning the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Oman and the UAE.
Sixteen teams will collectively play 45 matches across seven host cities, and the electrifying pace and dynamic nature of T20 cricket will make this an unmissable event.