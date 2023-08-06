ACC Asia Cup 2023 on Ariana Television

The schedule for the 2023 Asia Cup, co-hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka, was officially announced on Wednesday evening. The tournament will run from August 30 to September 17.
Pakistan will take on Nepal in the opening match of the 2023 Asia Cup in Multan, the ICC confirmed.
The tournament, which will be played in 50-overs format, has six teams divided into two groups of three teams each.
Pakistan, India and Nepal are in Group A while Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka are in Group B. The tournament will follow a hybrid model with Pakistan hosting four matches across two venues and Sri Lanka hosting the remaining games.
The iconic clash between India and Pakistan is set for September 2 in Kandy.
The six group-stage matches will be followed by the Super 4s, beginning September 6.
The final will be played by the teams that occupy the top two spots at the end of the Super 4s on September 17 in Colombo.
Afghanistan’s first match in the Group Stage will be on September 3 in Lahore, Pakistan, against Bangladesh. The team will then play Sri Lanka, also in Lahore, on September 5.
The Asia Cup will be broadcast live by Ariana Television Network, starting on August 30. Broadcasting details, final fixtures and match reports will also be published on ATN’s digital sites daily – providing cricket fans with all the information they need.
The fixtures as revealed by the ICC on Wednesday evening as below.