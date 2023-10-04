World Cup 2023

Advertisement

The start of the exciting ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup is just one day away and fans around the world are gearing up to watch the global extravaganza, which will of course end in celebration for one team and millions of fans.

Afghan fans meanwhile have not been forgotten about as Ariana Television Network has secured the exclusive, and live, broadcasting rights for all matches, which will be played in India.

Games will be broadcast live each day on Ariana Television, while concurrent matches will be live-streamed on Ariana Television’s website.

This World Cup, which starts Thursday, will meanwhile provide a sharp focus for one-day international cricket (ODIs) and a chance to show how the 50-over game has evolved since India last staged the tournament in 2011.

In recent years, critics have complained that ODIs, which were once the economic driving force of the game, are now often reduced to what they say are “meaningless” bilateral series.

Former Australia captain Ian Chappell recently said in a column on ESPNCricinfo that “the ODI has been reduced to virtually depending on a World Cup year for its importance.”

Other experts say the game is too “predictable” and that it has become “boring”.

These sentiments are not however shared with millions of fans around the world who consider ODIs a stalwart of the International Cricket Council’s schedule.

Observers say that perhaps the biggest on-field development since 2011 has been the change in what constitutes a big total.

There have been 24 occasions on which a total of 400 has been passed in ODI cricket and 15 of those have come since the 2011 World Cup.

In fact World Cup-holders England have lifted the world record for an ODI total to 444 in 2016; 481 in 2018 and again last year with a staggering 498 against the Netherlands.

But despite the negative opinions of some critics, ODIs, which date back to 1971, are not going anywhere anytime soon.

Instead, there will be some thrilling matches over the next few weeks, including at least one much anticipated clash between Asian giants and arch-rivals India and Pakistan.

Ten teams are already well into their warm up matches in India, and each team will play every other team once in the league stage. The top four will go through to the semi-finals.

So, who are the favorites to lift this year’s trophy?

Well, experts point towards India as having a good chance, given that they are hosts and have the home crowd on their side and that they are also No.1 in ICC’s ODI rankings.

England might also have a shot as they are defending champions, who won the T20 World Cup last year, and they remain the fastest-scoring batting line-up in ODIs.

Then there is Pakistan, who held the No. 1 ranking until India took it from them.

New Zealand were losing finalists at the last two ODI World Cups as well as the 2021 T20 World Cup. They have a core group of highly experienced, skilful players who will no doubt want to go one better this time.

The experts point out that Australia meanwhile might find themselves seriously tested by Sri Lanka in Lucknow, while New Zealand could face the same predicament by both Bangladesh and Afghanistan in Chennai.

Afghanistan may also pose a big threat to Pakistan, who don’t really have a gun wicket-taking spinner, when they meet in Chennai.

The opening game on October 5 will pit England and New Zealand against each other in Ahmedabad. The final will be on November 19.

There will be six day games, starting at 10.30am local time, but every other match will be day-night contests, starting at 2pm India time.

There are however reserve days in case of rain for both semi-finals, scheduled to take place in Mumbai and Kolkata on November 15 and 16, and the final.

Afghanistan’s first match will be against Bangladesh on Saturday, October 7, in Dharamsala.

The fixtures are as follows?

• Afghanistan vs Bangladesh: Saturday, October 7, 2023, Dharamsala

• Afghanistan vs India: Wednesday, October 11, 2023, Delhi

• Afghanistan vs England: Saturday, October 14, 2023, Delhi

• Afghanistan vs New Zealand: Wednesday, October 18, 2023, Chennai

• Afghanistan vs Pakistan: Monday, October 23, 2023, Chennai

• Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka: Monday, October 30, 2023, Pune

• Afghanistan vs Netherlands: Friday, November 3, 2023, Lucknow

• Afghanistan vs Australia: Tuesday, November 7, 2023, Mumbai

• Afghanistan vs South Africa: Friday, November 10, 2023, Ahmedabad

Ariana Television Network will keep fans up-to-date on all the news and on broadcasting and streaming details. So be sure to check back here, regularly, for the latest World Cup news.