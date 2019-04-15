Sobho Zindagi

SobhoZindagi, fresher contents in the new season. This morning show invites you to begin your day in a diverse fashion from Saturday to Thursday at 7AM. In a two hour live hosting, we bring you the most recent of medical, technology, cinema and ongoing political news.
Stay tuned to beware of weather forecast, urban corresponding, and exchange rates at the side of 5 breaking news.Social media segment is comprised of your comments on our daily topics of discussion.
New topics are discussed with national experts and new solutions and recommendations are made for challenges. Stay tuned, to broaden your vision and keep amused with a better theme.
SobhoZindagi, a better message for a better day.
If you missed watching this morning show on Ariana Television, still you can watch it on SobhoZindagi YouTube Channel: