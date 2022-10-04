AWCC Hadaf Reality Game Show

This reality game show places a group of strangers in an isolated location, where they must provide food, fire, and shelter for themselves. The contestants compete in challenges including testing the contestants’ physical ability like running and swimming or their mental abilities like puzzles and endurance challenges for rewards and immunity from elimination. The contestants are progressively eliminated from the game as they are voted out by their fellow contestants until only one remains and is given the title of “Sole Survivor” and is awarded the grand prize.
However, we at Ariana Television will producer Survivor Turkey which is the Turkish version of the popular reality Survivor. Turkish Survivor followed a similar format as the American Survivor, but with some differences.
In the Turkish version, there are some minor changes in each season when it comes to how the game is played, how contestants are eliminated, and how the game is won. One thing that has not changed throughout the seasons is that in order to win the game a contestant must earn the most “points”, these points are typically earned through votes or winning challenges.
The objective/goal of such a reality game show to determine strategies that maximize a contestant’s probability of winning.
The concept of the game has been designed in a way to be able to go onto a game show with no studying necessary, short of what strategies are best for each game and have the best probabilities of winning the prizes.
Do not miss watching this exciting game show along with your families and frinds on weekends – Thursday and Friday, at 9PM on Ariana Television.