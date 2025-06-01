Ariana Television to broadcast 4th edition of Afghanistan Futsal Premier League

The fourth season of the Afghan Futsal Premier League will include 90 matches, and for the first time, the tournament will be played on a round-robin basis.
Ariana Television Network (ATN) is thrilled to announce that it will produce and broadcast the Afghanistan Futsal Premier League Season 4.
The tournament is scheduled to begin on June 1 and end on August 12. The games will be held at the Afghanistan Football Federation Futsal Committee Gymnasium.
“The talent of Afghan futsal has now become global,” Mohammad Yousuf Kargar, President of the Afghanistan Football Federation, said at the signing ceremony for the production and broadcasting of the tournament on Thursday.
“We seek to enhance this talent at the Asian and regional levels. The media plays a key role. Alongside the media, the private sector plays a very important and fundamental role.”
Samiurahman Azizi, Manager Sales and Acquisition at ATN, also announced that for the first time, a video support system will be used in the tournament to help the referee make accurate decisions.
“This new technology will not only enhance the quality and transparency of the matches, but also ensure a high-level experience for teams and players,” he said.
Azizi noted that ATN broadcasts major global and domestic events and strives to make the Afghan Futsal Premier League famous worldwide.
He said: “This partnership will start a new chapter for the development of the sport, and we fully believe that these tournaments will open the door to new opportunities for the youth.”
Two matches will be held every day, except Saturdays. The first match will start at 4:00 PM and the second match at 6:00 PM.
Foreign players will also participate in the upcoming tournament.
ATN’s support helps futsal flourish
ATN has consistently supported the development of futsal in Afghanistan and made sure that the growing fan base across the country got to see their national team in action at the FIFA Futsal World Cup in Uzbekistan last year.
Matches were broadcast live and millions of viewers cheered their team on in what was Afghanistan’s first ever appearance at the global showpiece.
A World Cup debut wasn’t however Afghanistan’s only high during the course of 2024 as they also played in the AFC Futsal Championship for the first time.
While Afghanistan appears to be scripting yet another sporting fairy tale, this time in futsal, development of players on home ground is critical – hence the importance of domestic tournaments such as the Afghanistan Futsal Premier League.
Futsal fans around the country will meanwhile be able to watch this exciting tournament live and exclusively in Afghanistan on Ariana Television.
With only three weeks to go before kick off, fans can follow Ariana News and Ariana Television’s social media pages for news, updates and schedules on this upcoming tournament.