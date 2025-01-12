ATN to broadcast DP World ILT20 live across Afghanistan

Ariana Television and Radio Network (ATN) kicks off 2025 with another thrilling sporting event; this time the exciting Season 3 of the DP World International League T20 (ILT20).
Once again, ATN has secured the legal rights to broadcast matches live on Ariana Television.
The tournament, which will run from this Saturday, 11 January, to 9 February, is only in its 3rd season but has solidified its position in the global cricketing events as it has already been established as the second-most watched league in the world.
Last year, Season 2, recorded a whopping 220 million viewers tuning in to watch the thrilling event.
Season 3 is however set to be bigger and better with a wider broadcast penetration both in traditional and non-traditional cricket markets around the world.
The DP World ILT20 Season 3 will be launched with a grand opening ceremony which will be held at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday.
The event will begin at 6:30pm local time and will be broadcast live on Ariana Television.
The first match of the season will see defending champions MI Emirates taking on hosts Dubai Capitals in a rematch of last year’s grand finale.
The six DP World ILT20 franchises have retained some of the biggest names in T20 cricket for Season 3.
Andre Russell and Sunil Narine will continue to represent the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, while Alex Hales and Sherfane Rutherford remain with the Desert Vipers.
The Dubai Capitals have retained David Warner and Rovman Powell, with Chris Jordan and Shimron Hetmyer staying on for the Gulf Giants.
MI Emirates will feature Nicholas Pooran and Akeal Hossein once again, and the Sharjah Warriorz have brought back Adil Rashid, a Wildcard pick in Season 2, alongside Johnson Charles.
England’s Jason Roy returns to the league, now with the Sharjah Warriorz, after making two appearances for the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders last season.
Sharjah has further bolstered their squad with the addition of New Zealand’s Tim Southee, who will lead the team in his first season with the league.
Former West Indies captain Jason Holder is set to join the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders after playing for the Dubai Capitals in the previous season.
Season 3 will also welcome several exciting fresh additions. Fakhar Zaman and Lockie Ferguson will feature for the Desert Vipers, Shai Hope joins the Dubai Capitals, and Roston Chase joins the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders.
Matthew Wade and Afghanistan’s Ibrahim Zadran will add strength to the Sharjah Warriorz and Gulf Giants, respectively, while Romario Shepherd is set to debut for MI Emirates.
For more news and updates, be sure to follow Ariana Television’s social media platforms.
Schedule below