ATN secures rights to next 3 seasons of Kabul Premier League

Ariana Television Network (ATN) on Sunday, September 14, signed an agreement with the Ayoubi Sports Complex to produce and broadcast Season 3 of the domestic T20 cricket tournament, the Kabul Premier League (KPL).
The agreement was signed by ATN Managing Director Habib Durrani and Abdul Latif Ayoubi, head of Ayoubi Sports Complex. The deal will see ATN produce and broadcast Seasons 3, 4 and 5.
Six franchises will compete in the edition:
Pamir Stars, Speenghar Warriors, Kabul Night Riders, Kabul Zalmi, Band-e-Amir Stars, and Abaseen Defenders. The third season of the league is scheduled to begin next month in Kabul.
Speaking at the event, Ayoubi said: “Kabul Premier League is one of the biggest domestic leagues in the country. Many young people have shone in it. The first and second seasons were held well.
“This year, the matches will be better compared to the previous ones. The good news is that this time, one match will be held during the day and one match at night. We have installed a standard lighting system at the ground.”
Durrani in turn said: “I hope this edition surpasses the previous two in every way. I urge my fellow countrymen to come out and show their support with enthusiasm.”
A player draft will be held on Friday to finalize squads, with each team expected to feature a mix of seasoned Afghan cricketers and emerging local talent. Matches will be staged at the Ayoubi Sports Complex, with ATN providing full production and broadcasts across terrestrial and digital platforms.