ATN secures exclusive broadcast rights in Afghanistan for Abu Dhabi T10 2025

By Ariana Television 2 days ago

The ninth edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League is set to light up Zayed Cricket Stadium from November 18 to 30, 2025, with eight franchises competing in what has become one of the fastest-growing short-format cricket tournaments in the world.

This year’s event boasts some of the biggest names in international cricket — led by Harbhajan Singh and Piyush Chawla — promising high-intensity action over 12 days.

Ariana Television Network (ATN) has secured the exclusive rights to broadcast the tournament live across Afghanistan, ensuring fans nationwide can watch every match, highlight, and star performance on Ariana Television. With cricket enjoying a massive following in Afghanistan, ATN’s coverage is expected to attract millions of viewers throughout the event.

The competition features a powerful roster of global talent:

Harbhajan Singh headlines the Aspin Stallions, marking the franchise’s debut season.

Piyush Chawla brings World Cup–winning experience to the Ajman Titans.

Power-hitters Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard, Shimron Hetmyer, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, and Nicholas Pooran add world-class firepower across the teams.

Franchises have blended veteran stars with emerging players to elevate the league’s competitiveness.

Team Highlights

Ajman Titans have reinforced their squad with Piyush Chawla, Moeen Ali, Rilee Rossouw, and Alex Hales.

Aspin Stallions, newcomers to the league, feature Harbhajan Singh, Sam Billings, Tymal Mills, and Andre Fletcher.

Deccan Gladiators boast one of the strongest lineups with Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Marcus Stoinis, and David Wiese.

UAE Bulls, captained by Kieron Pollard and Sunil Narine, field one of the most explosive batting units this season.

Northern Warriors remain title contenders with Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, Tabraiz Shamsi, and Dinesh Chandimal.

Quetta Qavalry, another debut side, bring together Liam Livingstone, Jason Holder, Sikandar Raza, and Imran Tahir.

Royal Champs include Jason Roy, Angelo Mathews, Shakib Al Hasan, and Chris Jordan.

Vista Riders, powered by Faf du Plessis and Matthew Wade, have S. Sreesanth leading their bowling attack.

Growing Global Appeal

The Abu Dhabi T10 has grown rapidly since its inception, drawing international attention for its fast-paced format and ability to attract elite talent. With Afghanistan’s strong cricket fanbase, ATN’s exclusive broadcast is expected to significantly expand the tournament’s viewership. This is the second consecutive year that ATN is broadcasting the event – after its successful initiative in 2024.

The full squads for all eight participating teams underline the depth and diversity of talent, setting the stage for another thrilling season of T10 cricket — all of it broadcast live and exclusively in Afghanistan on Ariana Television Network.

In addition to all the above mentioned foreign players, several stars from Afghanistan will also take part in this year’s event.

They are Azmatullah Omarzai; Fazalhaq Farooqi; Hazratullah Zazai; Mohammad Shahzad; Ziaur Rahman Sharifi; Sharafuddin Ashraf; Bilal Sami; Qais Ahmad; Izharulhaq Naveed; Wafiullah Tarakhil; Arab Gul Momand and Faridoon Dawoodza.

