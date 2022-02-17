The 2022 Asian Le Mans Series will be the upcoming tenth season of the Automobile Club de l’Ouest’s Asian Le Mans Series. It is the fourth 24 Hours of Le Mans-based series created by the ACO, following the American Le Mans Series (since merged with the Rolex Sports Car Series to form the United Sports Car Championship), the European Le Mans Series and the FIA World Endurance Championship. The four-event season will begin at the Dubai Autodrome in Dubai and end at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi.
Race #1: February 24, 2022
Race #2: February 25, 2022
Race #3: March 03, 2022
Race #4: March 04, 2022
