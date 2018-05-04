Sobho Zindagi

The morning live show that has many segments, including: Live report, Guests from different topics, Live calls, Classic singers, Cinema info , Technology, Weather, Exchange rate, Sports, Health, education and many more.
This morning show is hosted and presented by five presenters Mr. Khushal Asefi in Khushal ba ChehraHa Segment, Hamayoun Afghan runs social live reports from Kabul City and Roya Naderi, Mehr Morsal Amiri and Rostam Rasooli run the rest of the show. Show airs Saturday – Thursday 7AM to 10AM
