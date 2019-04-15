Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
Friday 23July 2021 at 3PM
Stay with Ariana Television and Ariana FM 93.5!
Post Views: 190
You Might also like
-
VIVO IPL 2019
We are honored to announce that Ariana Television as the only right holder to broadcast VIVO IPL Read MorePost Views: 6,961
-
FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup
The 2019 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup will be the 10th FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup, the Read MorePost Views: 4,756
-
The Best FIFA Football Awards to be Shown on Ariana Television
Football fans in Afghanistan will be able to watch as the winners of The Best FIFA Football Awards™ are revealed at a star-studded show at Milan’s Teatro alla Scala tonight at 6:30PM.
The most prestigious evening of the football season will be hosted by former AC Milan and Netherlands star Ruud Gullit and Ilaria D’Amico, one of the leading figures in Italian sports broadcasting.
Stay Tuned!Post Views: 2,002