This program content is about the women and the children which have many segments like: Guests from different section women society & children, many recorded report and info packages.
This afternoon show is hosted by three young and talented presenters: Sonita Sorosh, Gita Nazeri & Sofia Sakhi. During this live show, people can send their comments via Ariana Television Facebook Page and the hosts, read them and answer to their questions. Also comments along with the name of user and their Facebook Display photo is shown on TV and makes the audiences more excited about the show and encourage them to leave comment.
Show airs live from Saturday to Thursday at 2PM to 4PM. In case if you have missed watching it on TV, you can watch all the previous episodes and up coming episodes on our YouTube Channel here.