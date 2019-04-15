Quick Introduction Regarding MMA fight, one of the most exciting and popular sport in the world
Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) sometimes referred to as cage fighting, is a full-contact combat sport based on striking, grappling and ground fighting, incorporating techniques from various combat sports and martial arts from around the world. The first documented use of the term mixed martial arts were in a review of UFC 1 by television critic Howard Rosenberg in 1993. The question of who coined the term is subject to debate.
BEST FIGHTS IN ONE CAGE
As a matter of fact, MMA or Mixed Martial Arts is becoming one the most popular sports in Afghanistan and Afghan fighters have made huge progress in this sport by having great achievements worldwide.
There are more than 3,000 organizations all around the world such as UFC, Blator, One FC, ACA, Indian Super League, Night Fight, Body Force, BFC Blarose, MMM and ACCas the famous ones.
HFC, the Number One Organization in Afghanistan
HFC Organization, is one of the most reliable MMA or Mixed Martial Arts Organization in Afghanistan with over 26 official branches across the country and 10 official branches worldwide. HFC organization is the only MMA organization that their matches recorded in SHERDOG.
SHERDOG is an international website devoted to the sport of mixed martial arts. It owns many forums and discussion pages on many topics of MMA, like records, promotions, etc. Besides that HFC Organization has successfully implemented 37 matches worldwide.
Now in Afghanistan, for the first time ever, Ariana Television in partnership with HFC is pleased to present the most exciting MMA Show called “HFC Champions”.
This show will have six main live matches every two months along with 30 minutes weekly talk show that helps to empower the main live show.
During each main live match, there will be 10 fighters in a total of five matches along with one Match of the Night.
For more information, please contact us now:
Najeeb Hamid | Head of Sales
Email: sales@arianatelevision.com
Phone #: 0093 700 150 063 or 0093 706 150 000
Coming Soon Live on Ariana Television
Stay Tuned!