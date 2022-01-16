BEIJING 2022 OLYMPIC WINTER GAMES

On February 4, 2022, the Olympic flame will light up the cauldron on the National Stadium of Beijing, host city of the 24th Winter Olympic Games. In line with this, ATN is excited to announce it has secured the rights to broadcast this year’s games on Ariana Television.
Both opening and closing ceremonies will also be broadcast live. The games will run for just over two weeks – from February 4 to 20.
However, some preliminary events will be held in the days before the official start. In all, there will be 19 days of competition across 15 sports. ATN has also secured the rights to broadcast this year’s Paralympics, which will also take place in Beijing from March 4 to 13. The International Olympic Committee and Olympic organizers in Beijing have meanwhile gone out of their way to emphasize that the games will go on as planned despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
The protocols will be similar to those last year for the Summer Olympics. ATN also had the exclusive rights to broadcast last year’s summer games, which were aired on both Ariana Television and Ariana News.
Organizers are meanwhile creating what they’re calling a “closed-loop system” — also known as a bubble — in which thousands of athletes, coaches, team officials, Olympic staff members, contractors, volunteers, and journalists will be confined for the duration of the games.
The bubble will include competition sites, hotels, and other lodgings for athletes, media facilities, and a transportation network. No one else goes in; no one comes out.
Everyone at the Olympics will be required to be vaccinated and once there, everyone will be tested every day.
There are fewer sporting disciplines than in the Summer Olympics. The Winter Games include Alpine skiing, biathlon, bobsled, cross-country skiing, curling, figure skating, freestyle skiing, ice hockey, luge, Nordic combined, skeleton, ski jumping, snowboarding, and speedskating.
Beijing meanwhile is set to become the first city in the world to have hosted both the summer and winter editions of the Olympic Games.
ATN will broadcast the opening ceremony on Tuesday 4 February from 4pm. This will be broadcast live.
On Wednesday, 5 February, ATN will broadcast curling, ice hockey, snowboarding and ski jumping, cross-country skiing and biathlon events – from 10:05am to 3pm. From 3.30pm, ATN will broadcast short track, freestyle skiing and speed skating. Most sporting disciplines will be broadcast live.
About the Olympic Winter Games:
The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics are just one month away! The Olympics start with the Opening Ceremonies on Feb. 4 and run through the Closing Ceremonies on Feb. 20. Several events — including preliminary rounds of hockey, curling, and freestyle skiing, as well as some ice dancing competitions — will take place in the days or hours before the Opening Ceremonies. The 2022 Winter Olympics will be held in China across three zones: Beijing, Yanqing, and Zhangjiakou. The ice sports will be held in central Beijing, China’s capital, as well as four snow events (snowboard big air and freestyle skiing big air, men’s and women’s). The Opening and Closing Ceremonies will also take place in Beijing.
There will be a total of 109 medal events across the following 15 sports: Alpine Skiing, Biathlon, Bobsled, Cross-Country Skiing, Curling, Figure Skating, Freestyle Skiing, Hockey, Luge, Nordic Combined, Short Track, Skeleton, Ski Jumping, Snowboarding, and Speed Skating.
Additionally, the 2022 Winter Olympics will feature seven new events: Women’s Monobob, Men’s and Women’s Big Air (Freestyle Skiing), Mixed Team Snowboard Cross, Mixed Team Aerials, Mixed Team Short Track Relay, and Mixed Team Ski Jumping.
Stay tuned with Ariana Television and don’t miss watching these exciting winter games!