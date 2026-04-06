Ariana Television Network (ATN) to broadcast TATA IPL in 2026

Ariana Television Network (ATN) has secured an exceptional lineup of international sports broadcasting rights including TATA Indian Premier League (TATA IPL), bringing some of the world’s biggest sporting events to viewers across Afghanistan in 2026 and beyond. The acquisitions further strengthen ATN’s position as the country’s leading destination for world-class sports coverage.
Cricket fans in Afghanistan will also enjoy exclusive coverage of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) on ATN. The IPL, one of the world’s most-watched cricket tournaments, features top international stars and high-octane T20 action. Afghan players such as Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Noor Ahmad and Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar will be part of the tournament, inspiring a new generation of cricketers while giving fans a chance to follow every match live, free-to-air. The matches will be held from 26 March to 31 May.